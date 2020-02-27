SpaceChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.97 Million (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $272,745.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinnest, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Upbit and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

