SparksPay (SPK) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $5,644.00 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000094 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

