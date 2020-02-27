SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Short Interest Update

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 763,700 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the January 30th total of 971,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1,575.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPTN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.89. 24,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,878. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $463.25 million, a P/E ratio of 73.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.81. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

