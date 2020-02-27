SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Shares of JNK stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.62. 24,375,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,958,697. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.82. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.55 and a twelve month high of $110.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.4684 dividend. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

