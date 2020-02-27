SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $31.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.