Spectiv Hits Market Cap of $18,037.00 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Spectiv token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. Spectiv has a total market cap of $18,037.00 and $3.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Spectiv Token Profile

Spectiv launched on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,390,600 tokens. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

