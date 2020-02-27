Spectrum Reaches Market Capitalization of $33,244.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. Spectrum has a total market cap of $33,244.00 and $15,377.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum's total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

