Spero Therapeutics Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($3.14) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spero Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.14) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.96). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.74) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.08) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $179.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

