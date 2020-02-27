Spinnaker Capital LLC Sells 945,814 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Spinnaker Capital LLC lessened its holdings in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,323,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945,814 shares during the quarter. CarGurus accounts for approximately 99.5% of Spinnaker Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Spinnaker Capital LLC owned about 2.97% of CarGurus worth $116,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HMI Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,357,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CarGurus by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,783,000 after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CarGurus by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 884,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,255 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 2,004.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 606,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 578,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CarGurus by 1,184.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,340,000 after purchasing an additional 506,955 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,253. CarGurus Inc has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

In related news, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 161,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,935,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $661,235.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,704,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,942,315.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,804 shares of company stock worth $17,175,491 in the last ninety days. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

