Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.51.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on S. HSBC raised Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Sprint alerts:

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Sprint has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprint will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $2,676,156.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 842,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $843,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sprint by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.