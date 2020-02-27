Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,242,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,186,788 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Sprint worth $188,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sprint by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 62,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprint by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,572,464 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,613,000 after acquiring an additional 55,465 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 43,087 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 26,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $843,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $2,676,156.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 842,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on S shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.51.

Shares of S opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. Sprint Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Sprint’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprint Corp will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

