Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Short Interest Update

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 62,500,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the January 30th total of 81,620,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $2,676,156.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 842,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $843,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprint alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,172,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sprint by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sprint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. New Street Research raised shares of Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.51.

Shares of NYSE S traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.30. 35,642,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,060,250. Sprint has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Sprint’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprint will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.