Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPT. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,177,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,190,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,527,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

