Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sprout Social from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of SPT stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,095. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $22.20.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $4,177,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $145,190,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $4,527,000.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

