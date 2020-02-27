Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) to Issue GBX 0.58 Dividend

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Sqn Secured Income Fund stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 84.25 ($1.11). The company had a trading volume of 5,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,006. Sqn Secured Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 96.78 ($1.27). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.74.

Sqn Secured Income Fund Company Profile

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

