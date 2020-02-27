Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.09% from the company’s previous close.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Square from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

Shares of Square stock opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Square has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -638.20, a PEG ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 3.26.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Square will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,035 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,884 shares of company stock worth $10,309,761. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Square by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $26,377,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

