Square (NYSE:SQ) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $93.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $73.00. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SQ. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens raised shares of Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

NYSE:SQ traded up $7.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.21. 15,534,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,654,039. Square has a one year low of $54.41 and a one year high of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of -701.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 3.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Square by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Square by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 494,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,913,000 after purchasing an additional 110,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $4,319,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

