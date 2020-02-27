Square (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Square from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.43.

Shares of Square stock opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of -638.20, a P/E/G ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 3.26. Square has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 404,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,884 shares of company stock worth $10,309,761. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

