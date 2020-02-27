SSP Group (LON:SSPG) PT Lowered to GBX 670 at Barclays

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 670 ($8.81) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.73) price objective (up from GBX 720 ($9.47)) on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SSP Group to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.95) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 693.13 ($9.12).

SSP Group stock opened at GBX 557 ($7.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 602 ($7.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 663 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 661.92.

In other SSP Group news, insider Simon Smith sold 56,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.64), for a total value of £372,762.09 ($490,347.40). Also, insider Jonathan Davies sold 69,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total transaction of £447,603.89 ($588,797.54).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

