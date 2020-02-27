SSR Mining Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.10 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

Shares of SSRM opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. SSR Mining has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of -0.29.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.81 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 39.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 189,659 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at about $890,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at about $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.