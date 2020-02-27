St. James’ Place’s (STJ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STJ. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,240 ($16.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of St. James’s Place to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,179 ($15.51) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. St. James’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,162.30 ($15.29).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,055 ($13.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,145.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,057.47. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 37.81.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.