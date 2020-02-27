Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stag Industrial in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Stag Industrial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Co raised Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 91.62, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79. Stag Industrial has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $33.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $2,977,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 509 shares in the company, valued at $15,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 152,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

