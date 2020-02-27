Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Standard Chartered stock traded down GBX 13.80 ($0.18) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 570.60 ($7.51). 11,349,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 658.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 672.85. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion and a PE ratio of 31.35.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAN. BNP Paribas cut Standard Chartered to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Investec upgraded Standard Chartered to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.89) target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 667 ($8.77).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

