Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.70 (LON:SLS)

Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Plc (LON:SLS) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SLS traded down GBX 34 ($0.45) on Thursday, reaching GBX 544 ($7.16). 213,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,876. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 613.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 539.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $544.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.27. Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst has a 12 month low of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 644 ($8.47).

Get Standard Life UK Small.Co's Tst alerts:

Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Company Profile

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life UK Small.Co's Tst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life UK Small.Co's Tst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.