Stanley J. Meresman Sells 27,000 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $439,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,180 shares in the company, valued at $752,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SNAP traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 30,763,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,533,498. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Snap Inc has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. Snap’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 9,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

