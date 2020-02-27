Stanmore Coal Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:SMR)

Stanmore Coal Limited (ASX:SMR) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of ASX SMR traded up A$0.05 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching A$0.78 ($0.55). The company had a trading volume of 1,349,854 shares. Stanmore Coal has a 12-month low of A$0.81 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of A$1.54 ($1.09). The stock has a market cap of $199.80 million and a PE ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.96 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03.

Get Stanmore Coal alerts:

Stanmore Coal Company Profile

Stanmore Coal Limited explores, produces, and sells metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia. It holds interest in the Isaac Plains, Isaac Downs, Belview, The Range, Lilyvale, Mackenzie, Tennyson, and Clifford projects in the Bowen and Surat basins of Queensland. The company also exports its products.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanmore Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanmore Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.