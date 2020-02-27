Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Stars Group had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ TSG traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,628,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,713. Stars Group has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -111.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

