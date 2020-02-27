State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for State Auto Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.31. State Auto Financial posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that State Auto Financial will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow State Auto Financial.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STFC shares. TheStreet upgraded State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of STFC stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 29,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,631. State Auto Financial has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

In related news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $115,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STFC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,383,000 after purchasing an additional 317,498 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,853,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,505,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,341,000 after purchasing an additional 40,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

