Status Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 27th. Status has a market cap of $52.29 million and approximately $31.27 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, Gate.io, Huobi and Radar Relay. In the last seven days, Status has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.20 or 0.02581359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00216412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00045135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00127726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Status

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Poloniex, IDEX, OOOBTC, OTCBTC, Kyber Network, CoinTiger, Livecoin, IDCM, Liqui, ABCC, TOPBTC, GOPAX, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Ovis, IDAX, Tidex, Upbit, HitBTC, Binance, Gatecoin, DragonEX, ZB.COM, BigONE, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Koinex, Cobinhood, DEx.top, Gate.io, DDEX, ChaoEX, Bittrex, OKEx, Neraex, Bithumb and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

