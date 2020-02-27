Stealth (XST) Hits Market Cap of $1.91 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $5,240.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004249 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001125 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001697 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00039624 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,911,581 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

