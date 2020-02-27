Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,996,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,147 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.93% of Steel Dynamics worth $67,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $38.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLD. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

