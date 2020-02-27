Stephen G. Oswald Buys 10,000 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) CEO Stephen G. Oswald bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $436,800.00.

NYSE DCO traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 194,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,579. The company has a market capitalization of $557.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $57.84.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.58 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ducommun by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 110,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ducommun by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 235,826 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

