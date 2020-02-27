Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Announces Earnings Results

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stericycle updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of SRCL stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $61.43. 1,048,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. Stericycle has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $67.94.

SRCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

