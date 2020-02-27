Steven Leigh Purchases 13,699 Shares of Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Stock

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) insider Steven Leigh bought 13,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.62 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,521.89 ($35,121.90).

SCG stock traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching A$3.55 ($2.52). 15,740,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,500,000. Scentre Group has a 12 month low of A$3.63 ($2.57) and a 12 month high of A$4.16 ($2.95). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is A$3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion and a PE ratio of 15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.51, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Scentre Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.11. Scentre Group’s payout ratio is 103.60%.

About Scentre Group

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 41 centres, encompassing approximately 11,500 outlets and total assets under management of $54.2 billion.

