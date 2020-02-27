Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.70-1.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.70 to $1.80 EPS.

NASDAQ SHOO traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.75. 2,498,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,518. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86.

SHOO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

