Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

SHOO stock traded down $1.66 on Monday, hitting $33.19. 940,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,681. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,898,000 after buying an additional 57,537 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

