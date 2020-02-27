Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 634,100 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the January 30th total of 538,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STC. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 8th.

NYSE:STC traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.93. 199,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,385. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $911.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 5,923 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $235,439.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,404.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 20,500 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.93 per share, with a total value of $818,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $995,894.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $6,436,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

