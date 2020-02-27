Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target to $51.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Silk Road Medical stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.19. 10,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,292. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $51.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). The business had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $236,869.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,247.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 32,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,224,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,027 shares of company stock worth $4,745,295.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,194,000. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,746,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,771,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,459,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after buying an additional 433,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

