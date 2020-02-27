Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) Price Target to $17.00

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) had its target price cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura cut Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE OSW traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,621. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. Haymaker Acquisition has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.55 million and a P/E ratio of 27.87.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $139.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.38 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of Haymaker Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

