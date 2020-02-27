Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $135.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $3.38 on Thursday, hitting $123.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,565. Marriott International has a one year low of $116.85 and a one year high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.71.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider John W. Marriott III sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $3,044,510.00. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $347,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,562 shares of company stock valued at $16,543,861. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,485,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 63,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

