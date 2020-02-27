Stifel Nicolaus Raises Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $110.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 23.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $25.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,283,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,952. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.18 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day moving average is $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.91.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $479,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,086 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,646,000 after acquiring an additional 114,875 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 556,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,961,000 after acquiring an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

