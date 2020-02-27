Stipend (SPD) Market Capitalization Achieves $104,751.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $104,751.00 and approximately $66.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.01031547 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042625 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00017066 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00205195 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00069288 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001976 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00326076 BTC.

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff.

Stipend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

