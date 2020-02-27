Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 27th (ALEC, ALRM, BBSI, BKNG, CDXC, CREE, EDIT, ESTC, ETSY, GDS)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 27th:

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. Maxim Group currently has a $79.00 target price on the stock.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. The firm currently has a $1,750.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2,150.00.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS). The firm issued a hold rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $161.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $170.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $800.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $700.00.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $9.50 target price on the stock.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $146.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of PNC Financial have underperformed the industry over the past six months. However, it has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company's commitment to expand middle-market lending franchise, and expand its digital products and services offerings bode well. Moreover, execution of inorganic strategies in order to diversify revenue sources is likely to keep bolstering fee income. Also, rising loans balance keep PNC Financial well poised for growth and is likely to support NIM expansion. However, with growing business and investment in technology, the company's expense base is expected to keep escalating. Also, lack of diversification in loan portfolio is a headwind. Further, PNC Financial's capital deployment activities seem unsustainable.”

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $69.00 target price on the stock.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $93.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $73.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $217.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $211.00.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

istar (NYSE:STAR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. Cowen Inc currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $75.00 target price on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $94.00.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

