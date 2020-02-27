Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 27th (BDEV, BKG, BOOT, BRBY, BWY, CRST, CSP, DAI, GHH, GLE)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 27th:

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a sell rating. They currently have GBX 1,415 ($18.61) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,258 ($29.70).

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €51.00 ($59.30) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) was given a SEK 225 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Itamar Medical Ltd is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development, marketing and sales of diagnostic products based on its proprietary PAT(TM) platform technology. The company’s product pipeline consists of WatchPAT(TM) the at home sleep apnea test for respiratory sleep disorder diagnosis and EndoPAT(TM), device for testing endothelial function and assessing the risk of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical Ltd is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lonestar Resources US Inc. is an oil and gas company. It is involved in exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. Lonestar Resources US Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, United States. “

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €104.00 ($120.93) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

M&G (LON:VTY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

