Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 27th (CPG, NSA, ODT, ORINY, PENMF, PFSW, PHX, PI, PK, QUAD)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, February 27th:

Compass Group (LON:CPG) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a neutral rating.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Orion Oyj is a pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The company’s core therapy consists of central nervous system disorders, oncology and respiratory. Its product pipeline includes inhaled Easyhaler(R) pulmonary drugs. Orion Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Peninsula Energy Limited explores, develops and mines uranium properties primarily in the United States. The company’s project primarily includes Lance uranium projects in Wyoming, the United States. Peninsula Energy Limited is based in Subiaco, Australia. “

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PFSWeb Inc. is an international provider of transaction management services for both traditional commerce and electronic commerce, or e-commerce, companies. The company provides a broad range of services, including order management, customer care services, billing services, information management and fulfillment and distribution services. The fulfillment and distribution services are conducted at the warehouses and include picking, packing and shipping the clients’ customer orders. “

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Panhandle Royalty Company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and management of mineral properties and the exploration for and development of oil and gas properties, principally involving wells located on the Company’s mineral interests. Panhandle and its wholly owned subsidiary, Wood Oil Company, mineral properties and other oil and gas interests are located primarily in Oklahoma New Mexico, Texas, and twenty other states. “

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Quad Graphics, Inc. is a provider of print and related multichannel solutions for consumer magazines, special interest publications, catalogs, retail inserts and circulars, direct mail products, books and directories. Its print-related services comprise digital photography, digital imaging, binding, mailing and distribution, and data optimization and analytics services. The Company also engages in the design, development, manufacture, and service of printing-related auxiliary equipment for original equipment manufacturers and printing companies worldwide. Quad Graphics, Inc. is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin. “

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

