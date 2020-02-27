Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,983 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,348% compared to the typical volume of 206 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $602,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,620 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,513,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,036 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,710,000 after buying an additional 795,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $42,452,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAH opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average of $73.18. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.