Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of ACI Worldwide Call Options (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 516 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 805% compared to the average daily volume of 57 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACIW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,179,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,937,000 after purchasing an additional 389,093 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 40,691 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 121,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.