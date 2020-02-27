Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,594 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 756% compared to the average daily volume of 303 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Embraer has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer by 114,300.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Embraer by 932.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

