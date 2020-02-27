Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Tutor Perini Call Options (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,330 call options on the company. This is an increase of 8,227% compared to the typical volume of 52 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 41,354 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.91. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.