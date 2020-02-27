Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 7,038 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,322% compared to the average volume of 495 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.82.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at $391,095.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,227 shares of company stock worth $217,687. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2,601.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,482,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,078,000 after buying an additional 4,316,375 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,513,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,194 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,290,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,527 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,834,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,494,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBLU. BidaskClub lowered JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

